Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 15,422 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth $222,000.

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.05 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

