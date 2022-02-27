Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,845 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Apria were worth $38,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apria by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth about $567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 64.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter.

In other Apria news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $71,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $68,688.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,878 shares of company stock valued at $12,720,575.

Shares of APR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

