Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 550,053 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VEON were worth $28,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 90.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.81 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

