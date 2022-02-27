Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 51,878 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $37,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.