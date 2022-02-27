Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1343 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EOD stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 508.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

