Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) General Counsel Randall S. Theisen Sells 6,574 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

