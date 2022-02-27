Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) General Counsel Randall S. Theisen Sells 6,574 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
