Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCP. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.11.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.17.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,040 shares of company stock worth $319,102.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

