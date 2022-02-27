William Blair Comments on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

LIND stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $882.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.