Wing Finance (WING) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00021444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $19.46 million and $1.99 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.00 or 0.99745406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,316 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

