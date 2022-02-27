WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.05. Approximately 340,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 258,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,492 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

