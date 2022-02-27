Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) PT Lowered to €65.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worldline from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

WRDLY opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. Worldline has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

