WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.25.

WPP stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in WPP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WPP by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WPP by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

