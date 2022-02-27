Wrapped NXM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.84 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $47.34 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $28.23 or 0.00075332 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

