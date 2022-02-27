X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 173,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 772% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,860 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of ASHR stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

