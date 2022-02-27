X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $38.29 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

