Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 392,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

