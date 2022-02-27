Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.04 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.
In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
