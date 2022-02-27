Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Sells $27,171.76 in Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $159.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
