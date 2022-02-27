Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Sells $27,171.76 in Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $159.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.