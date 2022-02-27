XL Fleet (XL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XL stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.46. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in XL Fleet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in XL Fleet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 117,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 322.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

