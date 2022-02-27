Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Xperi has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,490,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.