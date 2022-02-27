Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.38.

AUY stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

