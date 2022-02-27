Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Get Yellow alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of YELL opened at $9.38 on Friday. Yellow has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Yellow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yellow (YELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.