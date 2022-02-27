YF Link (YFL) Market Capitalization Tops $3.69 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. YF Link has a market cap of $3.69 million and $561,030.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $71.74 or 0.00190011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

