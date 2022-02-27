Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 791,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,496. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

