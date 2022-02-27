Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 791,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,496. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Brookline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.