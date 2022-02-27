Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $13.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $13.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.15. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $11.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $47.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $51.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $50.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.11 to $52.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $433.20.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock traded up $15.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.99. 72,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,351. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $346.49 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

