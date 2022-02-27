Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,017. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $373.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

