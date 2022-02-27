Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will report $52.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $232.50 million, with estimates ranging from $225.40 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

