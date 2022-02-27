Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

