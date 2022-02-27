Zacks: Analysts Expect TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. TCG BDC reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TCG BDC.
CGBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.90. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.
TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
