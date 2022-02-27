Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 402,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVIR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 743,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,012. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

