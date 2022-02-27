Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $162.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 63,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

