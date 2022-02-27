Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.45). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

MDXH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

MDxHealth stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

