Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to report $452.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.42 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

