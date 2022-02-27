Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Zynga posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.87.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,610,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,341,215. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

