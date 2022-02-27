Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.08.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

