Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Shares of CM opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.