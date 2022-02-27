Zacks Investment Research Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Codexis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

