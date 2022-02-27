Zano Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $102,189.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,083,228 coins and its circulating supply is 11,053,728 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

