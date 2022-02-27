Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 50,159 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of BioSig Technologies worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSGM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 35.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BSGM remained flat at $$1.44 during trading on Friday. 51,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,282. The company has a market cap of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

