Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 385,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,395. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

