Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 7,531,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,454. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

