Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 923,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

