Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 165,865 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Coupang makes up approximately 1.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Coupang by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,316,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

CPNG traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 13,532,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,189,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

