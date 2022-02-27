Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,142 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,697,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

