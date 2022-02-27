Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.