Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $513.29 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $513.29 million and $32.54 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00282150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004691 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.31 or 0.01233233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,743,676,231 coins and its circulating supply is 12,452,209,078 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

