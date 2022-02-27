Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,580. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.