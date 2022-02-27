Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.37.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

