Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $41.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.85. 12,081,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.70. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.37.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

