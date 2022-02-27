Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Wolfe Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $340.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

